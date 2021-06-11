Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $95,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.