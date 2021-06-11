Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 118,930 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

VLO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,160. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

