Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 369,174 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,174 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $132,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

