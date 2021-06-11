Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $72.89 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,348 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

NYSE MA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.29. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

