Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $61.98 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 242,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $61,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,246,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.