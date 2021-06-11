Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $75,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,671. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.