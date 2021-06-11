Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,647. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

