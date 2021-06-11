Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $76.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,952 shares of company stock worth $6,917,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.52. 750,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,670. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

