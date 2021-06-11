Oxygen Price Reaches $1.90 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $113.35 million and approximately $899,134.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,672,609 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

