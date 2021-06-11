Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

OXIG opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,093. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

