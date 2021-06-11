Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.