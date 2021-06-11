Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.08. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.