Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OVV stock traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,937. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.40. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

