Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Down 35.5% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $348.70 million and $16.66 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

