Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.41). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPNT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

