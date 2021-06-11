Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.10

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 5128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

