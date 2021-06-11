Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

