Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.