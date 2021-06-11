Omni Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00011824 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3,076.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00451600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,222 coins and its circulating supply is 562,906 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

