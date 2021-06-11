Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.32. Omega Flex has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.