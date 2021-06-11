Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,246.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $29,246.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00166788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00194721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01160694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,156.07 or 0.99840382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

