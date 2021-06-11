Odyssey Market Cap Tops $6.46 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 3% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $435,392.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.14 or 0.00805071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00086603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00045197 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.