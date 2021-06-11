OctoFi Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $13.52 or 0.00036067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $522,592.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

