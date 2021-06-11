OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 8,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

