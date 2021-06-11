Oasis Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.74 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $103.04 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002286 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

