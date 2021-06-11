Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Palomar worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 472,842 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $421,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.39 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

