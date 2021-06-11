Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $263,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

