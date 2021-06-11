Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

