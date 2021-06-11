Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 4,321 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

