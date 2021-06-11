O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $196,817,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

