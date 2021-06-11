O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $532,000 Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sprott by 43.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $6,076,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SII stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. 2,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,229. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.