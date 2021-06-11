O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $249,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 86,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,126. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

