O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $780,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,836 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

