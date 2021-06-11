O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 21,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

