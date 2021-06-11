O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 712 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

