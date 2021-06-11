NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $713.60

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $713.60 and last traded at $713.25, with a volume of 465484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $697.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $445.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,614 shares of company stock valued at $58,603,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

