NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $1,762,521. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

