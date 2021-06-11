Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

