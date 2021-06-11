Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46.
