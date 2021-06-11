Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,069.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $106.75. 79,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

