NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get NuCana alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $92,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 31,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77. NuCana has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.