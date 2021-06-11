North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as C$18.21 and last traded at C$17.80, with a volume of 86772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.44.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,775. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.60. The firm has a market cap of C$501.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

