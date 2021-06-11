Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.77. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,862 shares of company stock worth $3,255,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

