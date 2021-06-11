Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,013 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after purchasing an additional 813,094 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

