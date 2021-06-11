Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 37 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 180.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

