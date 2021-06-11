Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in May

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 13th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,925. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

NRDBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

