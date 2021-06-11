Nord/LB Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.97 ($8.19).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €7.06 ($8.30) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €6.96 ($8.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

