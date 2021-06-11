Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.