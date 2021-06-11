Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nokia by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 531,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,284,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

