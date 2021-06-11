NOIA Network Trading Up 74% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00837082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.83 or 0.08363177 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

