Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.87 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.